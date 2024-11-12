Sheikh Mujib's portrait shouldn't have been removed from Bangabhaban: Rizvi

It was inappropriate to remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's picture from the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban, said Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of BNP, today (12 November).

"I think his [Sheikh Mujib's] portrait should not have been taken down. After 15 August, 1975, Khandaker Mushtaq took down Sheikh Mujib's portrait. Ziaur Rahman came to power on 7 November through the Sepoy-Janata Revolution.

"Ziaur Rahman put up Sheikh Mujib's picture again in Bangabhaban," he said while addressing the opening ceremony of a free medical camp at BNP's central office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka this morning.

The camp was organised by the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) on the occasion of "National Revolution and Solidarity Day".

Rizvi said those who have contributed at the national level must be acknowledged. "If someone commits a crime, history and the people will decide what to do."

"BNP is not a narrow-minded party like Awami League. Sheikh Mujib's picture should not have been removed from Bangabhaban. It was not a right move," he added.

He also said if former prime minister Sheikh Hasina had not committed so many atrocities, she would not have had to flee. "She knows who has been abducted, who has been wronged.

"Anyone who commits atrocities against others will ultimately be forced to flee, no one can stay in their country by wronging the people."

The senior BNP leader said those who have become secretaries and the health minister (adviser) today did not contribute to democracy, as they did not even hold any procession, but rather tried to prevent it. "They feel annoyed when any DAB doctor speaks the truth."

Terming the current secretaries and health minister friends of Sheikh Hasina, he said the doctors who supported the movement would have lost their jobs if Sheikh Hasina managed to stay in power.