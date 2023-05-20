Sheikh Hasina's resignation is the only demand: Mirza Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
20 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 09:53 pm

Related News

Sheikh Hasina's resignation is the only demand: Mirza Fakhrul

UNB
20 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 09:53 pm
File photo.
File photo.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Sheikh Hasina's resignation is his party's only demand.

"Solution (to the political crisis) will come, on the streets. Bangladesh has to be returned, the Bangladesh we got after the Liberation War is a democratic Bangladesh," he said at a rally organised by the district BNP at Lalmonirhat Collectorate ground on Saturday afternoon.

"We have said that there will be no election in this country without a neutral caretaker government. For this, the Sheikh Hasina government will have to resign first. The election commission should be formed by forming a neutral caretaker government. According to the new law, the Election Commission cannot cancel any election. We don't want such an Election Commission," said Fakhrul.

"Those who have taken away our voting rights and democracy cannot be in power anymore. It's time to oust them. Wake up, everyone. The only demand is the resignation of Sheikh Hasina," he also said.

People have their backs against the wall: BNP

The BNP secretary general urged all to unite in the movement to topple the government.

"The government who came to power through vote-rigging could not feed rice at Tk10 per kg, and increased the price of fertilizer several times, today people are unable to buy onions, eggs. By increasing the price of goods, The Awami League has destroyed the country's economy by looting the country's resources and smuggling it abroad," he said.

"False cases have been filed against about 40 lakh leaders and workers of our party. Many leaders and activists, including former MPs, have been made disappeared. The Awami League government has killed our leaders and activists in the name of crossfire. Many children are waiting for their father, many wives for their husbands, many mothers are waiting for the arrival of their children. Sheikh Hasina's government has given us such a country," he said further.

Bangladesh / Top News

Sheikh Hasina / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1d | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

3h | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1h | TBS Stories
Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

3h | TBS Entertainment
Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

10h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities