Sheikh Hasina's resignation is the only demand: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Sheikh Hasina's resignation is his party's only demand.

"Solution (to the political crisis) will come, on the streets. Bangladesh has to be returned, the Bangladesh we got after the Liberation War is a democratic Bangladesh," he said at a rally organised by the district BNP at Lalmonirhat Collectorate ground on Saturday afternoon.

"We have said that there will be no election in this country without a neutral caretaker government. For this, the Sheikh Hasina government will have to resign first. The election commission should be formed by forming a neutral caretaker government. According to the new law, the Election Commission cannot cancel any election. We don't want such an Election Commission," said Fakhrul.

"Those who have taken away our voting rights and democracy cannot be in power anymore. It's time to oust them. Wake up, everyone. The only demand is the resignation of Sheikh Hasina," he also said.

The BNP secretary general urged all to unite in the movement to topple the government.

"The government who came to power through vote-rigging could not feed rice at Tk10 per kg, and increased the price of fertilizer several times, today people are unable to buy onions, eggs. By increasing the price of goods, The Awami League has destroyed the country's economy by looting the country's resources and smuggling it abroad," he said.

"False cases have been filed against about 40 lakh leaders and workers of our party. Many leaders and activists, including former MPs, have been made disappeared. The Awami League government has killed our leaders and activists in the name of crossfire. Many children are waiting for their father, many wives for their husbands, many mothers are waiting for the arrival of their children. Sheikh Hasina's government has given us such a country," he said further.