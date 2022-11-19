Sheikh Hasina’s govt won’t interfere in national elections: Quader 

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quaidul has said that the government of Sheikh Hasina will not interfere in the general elections of the country.

"On behalf of the leader, I want to make an announcement that Sheikh Hasina's government will not interfere in elections," Quader said while addressing the Gazipur city Awami League's council Saturday (19 November).

Criticising BNP for complaining to foreign diplomats, the AL leader said, "Ask the foreigners. Which country has a caretaker government? Elections here will be held in the same way as held in other countries."

The council declared former President of Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League Md Azmat Ullah Khan as president and Ataullah Mondal as acting general secretary.