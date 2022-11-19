Sheikh Hasina’s govt won’t interfere in national elections: Quader 

Politics

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 06:50 pm

Related News

Sheikh Hasina’s govt won’t interfere in national elections: Quader 

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 06:50 pm
File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quaidul has said that the government of Sheikh Hasina will not interfere in the general elections of the country.

"On behalf of the leader, I want to make an announcement that Sheikh Hasina's government will not interfere in elections," Quader said while addressing the Gazipur city Awami League's council Saturday (19 November).

Criticising BNP for complaining to foreign diplomats, the AL leader said, "Ask the foreigners. Which country has a caretaker government? Elections here will be held in the same way as held in other countries."

The council declared former President of Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League Md Azmat Ullah Khan as president and Ataullah Mondal as acting general secretary.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / Awami League / National election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

7h | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

5h | Panorama
Wryneck sunning on electric cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Migratory Wryneck: ‘Must wander on through hopes and fears’ 

4h | Panorama
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

19m | Videos
Locals flock to Cox's Bazar beach to collect fish

Locals flock to Cox's Bazar beach to collect fish

1h | Videos
Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

2h | Videos
How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday