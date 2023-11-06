Sheikh Hasina will officially launch AL election campaign with Sylhet rally: Quader

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 04:41 pm

“Sheikh Hasina acknowledges the contribution of Sylhet’s expatriates to the country’s economy,” Quader said

File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the Awami League, will officially kick off her party's campaigning for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election through a rally in Sylhet, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today. 

"Sheikh Hasina acknowledges the contribution of Sylhet's expatriates to the country's economy," Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, said while visiting the party's office at Tejgaon in Dhaka on Monday (6 November). 

"For the development of Sylhet, the Awami League government has extensively constructed roads, bridges and culverts. People of Sylhet also love and like Sheikh Hasina," he said, adding that the countrymen are eagerly waiting to make the premier victorious in the next election. 

Referring to the BNP, Quader said, "A political party of our country that does not believe in the ideals of independence, the values of the Liberation War are waging movements to remove an established party and its leader from power.

"Their movement is repeatedly failing. And whenever they fail, they resort to the politics of arson terror."

He continued, "On 28 October, terrorism was committed in the name of movement. A policeman was beaten to death. Their aim is to gain power and loot.

"Now, they are torching buses. They have called a blockade. They came down to the streets again with weapons, fire. They now want to overthrow the government using sneak attacks. They are moving forward with this goal."

The senior AL leader said, "Not even nuclear power can withstand the people. We believe in people's power. With that strength, we will resist the terrorism in the name of movement."

He called on AL leaders and activists to remain alert, saying, "We have nothing to lose. There is nothing to fear from BNP's sneak attacks."

