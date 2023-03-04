Sheikh Hasina introduces politics of development: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has introduced the politics of development by shunning the politics of killing and exploiting performed by BNP and HM Ershad.

"The governments of BNP and HM Ershad patronised the killers and gave dividend of killing. They exploited the country's people. Sheikh Hasina stopped the trend of their politics and introduced the politics of development in Bangladesh," he said.

The law minister said these while he was speaking as the chief guest at the central council of Bangladesh Deed Writers' Association (BDWA) at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the city, said a press release.

Anisul said the prime minister changed the country's image across the world through the massive development.

Noting that what Sheikh Hasina has done, no one did it in the history of Bangladesh, he said she made the country role model of development and upgraded the country's status to developing one.

Referring to different mega projects, including Metrorail, Padma Bridge and Karnaphuli Tunnel, the law minister said Bangladesh will be transformed into a developed country by 2041 if Sheikh Hasina and her party remain in state power.

Lawmakers Md Nazrul Islam Babu and Habibur Rahman Habib also spoke at the function, among others, with BDWA President Md Nur Alam Bhuiyan in the chair.

Earlier, Law Minister Anisul Huq joined the inaugural function of the 13th Orientation Course for the newly-appointed assistant judges at the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) here in the morning.

Speaking at the function, he urged the judges to establish the justice for the people from all strata, utilising their knowledge, merit and innovative power.

"If you do so, all the arrangements of the government will be worthwhile. And the constitutional right of the people to get justice will be established," the minister said.

JATI Director General Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana presided over the function while Secretary of the Law and Justice Division Md Golam Sarwar and JATI Director (Training) Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman spoke, among others.