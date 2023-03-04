Sheikh Hasina introduces politics of development: Anisul

Politics

BSS
04 March, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 08:09 pm

Related News

Sheikh Hasina introduces politics of development: Anisul

BSS
04 March, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 08:09 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has introduced the politics of development by shunning the politics of killing and exploiting performed by BNP and HM Ershad. 

"The governments of BNP and HM Ershad patronised the killers and gave dividend of killing. They exploited the country's people. Sheikh Hasina stopped the trend of their politics and introduced the politics of development in Bangladesh," he said. 

The law minister said these while he was speaking as the chief guest at the central council of Bangladesh Deed Writers' Association (BDWA) at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the city, said a press release. 

Anisul said the prime minister changed the country's image across the world through the massive development.

Noting that what Sheikh Hasina has done, no one did it in the history of Bangladesh, he said she made the country role model of development and upgraded the country's status to developing one. 

Referring to different mega projects, including Metrorail, Padma Bridge and Karnaphuli Tunnel, the law minister said Bangladesh will be transformed into a developed country by 2041 if Sheikh Hasina and her party remain in state power.

Lawmakers Md Nazrul Islam Babu and Habibur Rahman Habib also spoke at the function, among others, with BDWA President Md Nur Alam Bhuiyan in the chair.

Earlier, Law Minister Anisul Huq joined the inaugural function of the 13th Orientation Course for the newly-appointed assistant judges at the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) here in the morning. 

Speaking at the function, he urged the judges to establish the justice for the people from all strata, utilising their knowledge, merit and innovative power. 

"If you do so, all the arrangements of the government will be worthwhile. And the constitutional right of the people to get justice will be established," the minister said.

JATI Director General Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana presided over the function while Secretary of the Law and Justice Division Md Golam Sarwar and JATI Director (Training) Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman spoke, among others.

Bangladesh / Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

National Pension Management Act 2023 needs constitutional focus

8h | Panorama
Cooked with the best ingredients: El Patron&#039;s new menu offers mouthwatering savoury items. Photo: Courtesy

El Patron: A revamped menu with greater Mediterranean diversity

10h | Food
In Bangladesh, vending machines set up in the hospitals see higher sales of products than those in the shopping malls. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi.

The rising popularity of vending machines in Dhaka

12h | Panorama
India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

2h | TBS SPORTS
Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

4h | TBS Stories
New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

1h | TBS World
Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale