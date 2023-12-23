Sheikh Hasina to address rallies virtually in 6 districts today

Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina will join election rallies virtually in six districts today (23 October).

The AL president will connect virtually to the rallies from Dhaka district AL office at Tejgaon here at 3pm, an AL press release said.

Sheikh Hasina will gradually address the rallies in Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Satkhira, Barguna, Netrakona, and Rangamati.



AL central leaders, its nominated candidates, and AL local leaders and workers will participate in these rallies.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged all concerned and AL leaders and activists to make the rallies a success.

Earlier, on Thursday, AL President Sheikh Hasina addressed election rallies virtually in five districts, connecting from Dhaka.