Sheikh Hasina to address rallies virtually in 6 districts today

Politics

BSS
23 December, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 11:22 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina will join election rallies virtually in six districts today (23 October).

The AL president will connect virtually to the rallies from Dhaka district AL office at Tejgaon here at 3pm, an AL press release said.

Sheikh Hasina will gradually address the rallies in Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Satkhira, Barguna, Netrakona, and Rangamati.
 
AL central leaders, its nominated candidates, and AL local leaders and workers will participate in these rallies.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged all concerned and AL leaders and activists to make the rallies a success.

Earlier, on Thursday, AL President Sheikh Hasina addressed election rallies virtually in five districts, connecting from Dhaka.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

