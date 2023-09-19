Shamsher Mobin new chairperson of Trinamool BNP, Taimur Alam secretary general

A new committee of Trinamool BNP has been formed with Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, former vice chairman of BNP, as the chairperson and Taimur Alam Khandkar, former advisor of BNP chairperson, as the secretary general.

The partial committee was announced at the party's national conference and council at the Engineers Institution in the capital's Ramna on Tuesday (19 September).

At the conference, the leaders of Trinamool BNP also announced to nominate candidates for 300 seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Former minister and BNP leader Barrister Nazmul Huda formed Trinamool BNP in 2015. The party got registration from the Election Commission on 16 February this year.