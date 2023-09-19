Shamsher Mobin new chairperson of Trinamool BNP, Taimur Alam secretary general

Politics

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 06:02 pm

Related News

Shamsher Mobin new chairperson of Trinamool BNP, Taimur Alam secretary general

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 06:02 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A new committee of Trinamool BNP has been formed with Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, former vice chairman of BNP, as the chairperson and Taimur Alam Khandkar, former advisor of BNP chairperson, as the secretary general.

The partial committee was announced at the party's national conference and council at the Engineers Institution in the capital's Ramna on Tuesday (19 September).

At the conference, the leaders of Trinamool BNP also announced to nominate candidates for 300 seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Former minister and BNP leader Barrister Nazmul Huda formed Trinamool BNP in 2015. The party got registration from the Election Commission on 16 February this year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Trinamool BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

16h | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

18h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

20h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nasir charged under ECB Anti-Corruption Code

Nasir charged under ECB Anti-Corruption Code

12h | TBS SPORTS
India-Canada expel diplomats in exchange

India-Canada expel diplomats in exchange

13h | TBS World
Women employees in banks rising significantly

Women employees in banks rising significantly

10h | TBS Economy
Why domestic firms' overseas investments send back so little

Why domestic firms' overseas investments send back so little

15h | TBS Insight