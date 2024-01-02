Shammi, Sadiq can't run in election as SC dismisses their appeal

Politics

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 02:17 pm

Related News

Shammi, Sadiq can't run in election as SC dismisses their appeal

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 02:17 pm
Shammi, Sadiq can&#039;t run in election as SC dismisses their appeal

 

Aspirants from Barisal-4 and Barisal-5 constituencies, Shammi Ahmed and Sadiq Abdullah will not be able to contest in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls as the Supreme Court's (SC) Appellate Division dismissed their appeal. 

The Appellate Division today rejected the leave to appeal filed by Awami League nominated candidate Shammi Ahmed to regain her candidature in Barisal-4 seat.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The six-member Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan gave this order after a hearing on Tuesday (2 January).

Meanwhile, the same bench has upheld the suspension given by the Chamber Court regarding the candidature of Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah as an independent candidate in the Barisal-5 seat.

Their candidature was cancelled due to various reasons including dual citizenship, defaulted loans and a mismatch of information regarding the support of 1% of voters.

Lawyers said that as a result of the rejection of the appeal, these two candidates no longer have any chance to run for election. 

Barisal-4 constituency candidate Shammi Ahmed and independent candidate and the incumbent MP, Pankaj Debnath of the same constituency appealed to the Election Commission (EC) seeking cancellation of each other's candidature.

Pankaj alleged that Shammi Ahmed was an Australian citizen but had concealed it.

Awami League candidate Zahid Farooq filed an appeal seeking the cancellation of the candidature of independent candidate Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah in the Barisal-5 constituency. After hearing the appeal on 15 December, the EC rejected Sadiq's candidature. Later, Sadiq challenged the order and filed a writ in the High Court.

After hearing the writ, the High Court stayed the EC order on 18 December. The next day, Zahid Farooq applied to the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division to stay the order of the High Court. The Chamber Court suspended the order of the High Court after hearing that application. As a result, Sadiq Abdullah's election was stalled.

Later, Sadiq Abdullah appealed to the Appellate Division to withdraw the suspension order.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

1h | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

1h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

5h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

36m | Videos
Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

1h | Videos
Kyiv has continued to export grains from key deep-sea ports

Kyiv has continued to export grains from key deep-sea ports

3h | Videos
Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

18h | Videos