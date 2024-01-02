Shammi, Sadiq can't run in election as SC dismisses their appeal

Aspirants from Barisal-4 and Barisal-5 constituencies, Shammi Ahmed and Sadiq Abdullah will not be able to contest in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls as the Supreme Court's (SC) Appellate Division dismissed their appeal.

The Appellate Division today rejected the leave to appeal filed by Awami League nominated candidate Shammi Ahmed to regain her candidature in Barisal-4 seat.

The six-member Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan gave this order after a hearing on Tuesday (2 January).

Meanwhile, the same bench has upheld the suspension given by the Chamber Court regarding the candidature of Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah as an independent candidate in the Barisal-5 seat.

Their candidature was cancelled due to various reasons including dual citizenship, defaulted loans and a mismatch of information regarding the support of 1% of voters.

Lawyers said that as a result of the rejection of the appeal, these two candidates no longer have any chance to run for election.

Barisal-4 constituency candidate Shammi Ahmed and independent candidate and the incumbent MP, Pankaj Debnath of the same constituency appealed to the Election Commission (EC) seeking cancellation of each other's candidature.

Pankaj alleged that Shammi Ahmed was an Australian citizen but had concealed it.

Awami League candidate Zahid Farooq filed an appeal seeking the cancellation of the candidature of independent candidate Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah in the Barisal-5 constituency. After hearing the appeal on 15 December, the EC rejected Sadiq's candidature. Later, Sadiq challenged the order and filed a writ in the High Court.

After hearing the writ, the High Court stayed the EC order on 18 December. The next day, Zahid Farooq applied to the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division to stay the order of the High Court. The Chamber Court suspended the order of the High Court after hearing that application. As a result, Sadiq Abdullah's election was stalled.

Later, Sadiq Abdullah appealed to the Appellate Division to withdraw the suspension order.