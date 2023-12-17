Shammi, Sadiq and Shamim file writs challenging EC's decision to cancel their candidature

Politics

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 01:45 pm

Related News

Shammi, Sadiq and Shamim file writs challenging EC's decision to cancel their candidature

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 01:45 pm
From left to write - Shammi Ahmed, Sadiq Abdullah Shamim Haque. Photo: Collected
From left to write - Shammi Ahmed, Sadiq Abdullah Shamim Haque. Photo: Collected

The Awami League candidate of the Barisal-4 constituency Shammi Ahmed, the independent candidate of the Barisal-5 constituency Sadiq Abdullah and the Awami League candidate of the Faridpur-3 constituency Shamim Haque have filed three separate writs in the High Court (HC) today challenging the Election Commission's (EC) decision to cancel their candidature.

The hearing on the writs may be held today or tomorrow, lawyers of the three candidates said on Sunday (17 December).

Shammi Ahmed and Shamim Haque filed a writ with the permission of the HC bench comprising Justice Md Iqbal Kabir and Justice SM Moniruzzaman, said their lawyer Shah Manjurul Haque.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On the other hand, Sadiq Abdullah has filed a writ with permission from the HC bench consisting of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah, said his lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.

The election commission cancelled the nomination of the three candidates over allegations of their being dual citizens. 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah / Shammi Ahmed / Shamim Haque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

2h | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

21h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

1h | TBS Programs
The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

2h | TBS World
Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

16h | TBS World
Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

4h | TBS Stories