Shammi, Sadiq and Shamim file writs challenging EC's decision to cancel their candidature

The Awami League candidate of the Barisal-4 constituency Shammi Ahmed, the independent candidate of the Barisal-5 constituency Sadiq Abdullah and the Awami League candidate of the Faridpur-3 constituency Shamim Haque have filed three separate writs in the High Court (HC) today challenging the Election Commission's (EC) decision to cancel their candidature.

The hearing on the writs may be held today or tomorrow, lawyers of the three candidates said on Sunday (17 December).

Shammi Ahmed and Shamim Haque filed a writ with the permission of the HC bench comprising Justice Md Iqbal Kabir and Justice SM Moniruzzaman, said their lawyer Shah Manjurul Haque.

On the other hand, Sadiq Abdullah has filed a writ with permission from the HC bench consisting of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah, said his lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.

The election commission cancelled the nomination of the three candidates over allegations of their being dual citizens.