Shamim Osman to support AL candidate in N'ganj city polls

Narayanganj-4 constituency MP Shamim Osman has announced that he will extend his support for the Awami League candidate in Narayanganj City Corporation election.

He made the announcement at a press conference in Narayanganj on Monday.

Shamim Osman said, "I am not against the boat symbol. This symbol is bought with our blood. From today I will work for the 'boat symbol' candidate."

Addressing independent candidate Taimur Alam Khandakar, he said that BNP-Jamaat doesn't have the power in Narayanganj to defeat the ruling party candidate.

"All the leaders and activists are working for the boat symbol in the city polls. It doesn't matter who is the candidate for the symbol. There is no way to support anyone else other than the boat symbol candidate," he added.

Earlier at a press conference on Sunday, Awami League mayor candidate for the Narayanganj City Corporation election Selina Hayat Ivy said she was not sure whether Shamim Osman would support her during her re-election campaign.

Ivy had been the Narayanganj city mayor for two terms. She also served as chairman of the Narayanganj municipality for a five-year term.



