Shamim Osman served show cause notice for breach of polls code

The Inquiry Committee of the Election Commission issued a show cause notice to Narayanganj-1 lawmaker Shamim Osman in connection with a showdown seeking votes for "the boat."

Joint District and Session Judge Kazi Yasin Habib issued the notice on Saturday (2 November), asking Shamim Osman to explain his position by being present or sending a representative to the court at 11am on Sunday.

The notice stated, "A procession and a street rally were organised in the Talla area of Narayanganj on Friday in support of Shamim Osman while carrying festoons of the boat symbol and musical instruments, obstructing the movement of transports and pedestrians. Such actions are clear violations of the election code of conduct."

The commission also requested the Awami League lawmaker to comply with the election code of conduct onwards.

According to the 'Code of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in the parliamentary elections, 2008,' candidates are not allowed to conduct campaigns before the distribution of symbols.