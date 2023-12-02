Shamim Osman served show cause notice for breach of polls code

Politics

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 09:29 pm

Related News

Shamim Osman served show cause notice for breach of polls code

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 09:29 pm
File photo.
File photo.

The Inquiry Committee of the Election Commission issued a show cause notice to Narayanganj-1 lawmaker Shamim Osman in connection with a showdown seeking votes for "the boat."

Joint District and Session Judge Kazi Yasin Habib issued the notice on Saturday (2 November), asking Shamim Osman to explain his position by being present or sending a representative to the court at 11am on Sunday.

The notice stated, "A procession and a street rally were organised in the Talla area of Narayanganj on Friday in support of Shamim Osman while carrying festoons of the boat symbol and musical instruments, obstructing the movement of transports and pedestrians. Such actions are clear violations of the election code of conduct."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The commission also requested the Awami League lawmaker to comply with the election code of conduct onwards.

According to the 'Code of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in the parliamentary elections, 2008,' candidates are not allowed to conduct campaigns before the distribution of symbols.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh National Election / Shamim Osman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

7h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

13h | Panorama
Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

13h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

What Google and Facebook owe news publishers

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

38m | TBS SPORTS
Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

2h | TBS Economy
Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

3h | TBS World
Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

Bangladesh still unbeaten in Tests in 2023

6h | TBS SPORTS