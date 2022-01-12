Shamim Osman not subject to punishment for violating election code: CEC 

TBS Report 
12 January, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 06:19 pm

Members of Parliament cannot participate in a campaign, he says 

Members of Parliament cannot participate in a campaign, he says

TBS Report 
12 January, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 06:19 pm
Shamim Osman not subject to punishment for violating election code: CEC 

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda has said, although Narayanganj MP Shamim Osman was found to be in violation of the electoral code of conduct, it does not demand him to be punished. 

He made the remarks in talking to the media following a discussion with presiding officers appointed in charge of city corporation elections at Morgan Girls School and College in Deobhog of Narayanganj on Wednesday (12 January). 

"Members of Parliament cannot participate in a campaign. Shamim Osman's press conference violates the code of conduct. However, he did not violate any specific rule that requires him to be subject to notice or punishment," said KM Nurul Huda. 

He also noted there is nothing to be concerned about in Narayanganj City Corporation elections. "People will be able to exercise their voting rights in a free, fair and peaceful environment," added the CEC. 

Commenting on Union Parishad (UP) election violence and deaths, CEC Nurul Huda said, "People died in the last (UP) elections. I am baffled how that responsibility falls on the Election Commission."

It will not be possible to control the situation in any other way except with the tolerance of  candidates and supporters, and following the code of conduct during the elections, he said.
 

