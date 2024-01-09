Shakib, Mashrafe elected among 17 sports personalities

Some 17 former and current sportsmen, sports organisers and sports related persons were elected parliament members in the national polls, including National Cricket Team Captain Shakib Al Hasan and former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.

Sixteen parliament members out of 17, were elected from ruling Awami League, while former BCB President and Minister Anisul Islam Mahmud was elected as a Jatiyo Party candidate.

World famed allrounder Shakib Al Hasan elected for the first time from Magura-1 constituency as a Ruling Awami League candidate, polling 1,85, 388 votes, while his nearest rival Kazi Rezaul Hasan of Bangladesh Congress got 5,973 votes.

Former captain of Bangladesh National Cricket team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was elected parliament member from Narail-2 constituency for the second consecutive time, securing 1,89,102 votes beating Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Workers Party, who polled 4,041 votes.

President of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nazmul Hassan Papon, was elected from Kishoreganj-6 constituency polling 1, 98, 155 votes, while his nearest rival M Rubel Hossain of Bangladesh Islamic Front got 3,206 votes.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, who was also a former BCB president, was elected from Cumilla-10 constituency, polling 2,32,699 votes, while his nearest rival Jonaki Humayun of JP got 8,548 votes

Former BCB president and Deputy Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury was elected from Dhaka-9 constituency securing 90,396 votes while his nearest rival Kazi Abul Khair of JP got 2,794 votes.

Former BCB President and Minister Barrister Anisul Islam Mamhud elected from Chattogram -5 constituency as a Jatiya Party candidate securing 50, 977 votes while his nearest rival and Independent candidate M Shahjahan Chowdhury got 36251 votes.

Senior vice president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and former star footballer Abdus Salam Murshedy was elected from Khulna-4 constituency polling 85,194 votes while his nearest rival and Independent candidate SM Mortuza Rashidi Dara got 60,893 votes

BFF Vice President Kazi Nabil Ahmed was elected from Jessore-3 constituency, securing 1,21,720 votes, while his nearest rival and Independent candidate Muhit Kumar Nath got 64511 votes.

Minister for Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs and former BFF Vice President Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing was elected from Bandarban constituency polling 1,72,671 votes, while his nearest rival ATM Shahidul Islam of JP got 10631 votes.

BCB Director Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel was elected from Moulvibazar-2 constituency, polling 72,718 votes, while his nearest Independent AKM Shafi Ahmed Salman got 15,552 votes.

Vice President of Bangladesh Athletics Federation and President of Lakshmipur Football Association Noor Uddin Chowdhury Noyon was elected from Lakshmipur-2 constituency securing 1,30,211 votes, while his nearest rival and Independent candidate Selina Islam got 9028 votes.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs and President of Bangladesh Tennis Federation M Shariar Alam was elected from Rajshahi-6 constituency, polling 1,01,599 votes, while his nearest rival and Independent candidate M Rahenul Haque got 74,278 votes.

Besides, Chairman of Dhaka Abahani Ltd Salman F Rahman (Dhaka 1), Dhaka Abahani Director Nasrul Hamid Bipu (Dhaka 3) and Chairman of Chittagong Abahani Ltd MA Latif (Ctg 11) were also elected as Awami League candidates.

Minister for Road Transport and Bridges and General Secretary of Ruling Awami League Obaidul Quader, also a former State Minister for Youth and Sports, elected from Noakhali 5 constituency polling 1,81, 281 votes while his rival Khawaja Tanveer Ahmed of JP got 9,702 votes.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel elected from Gazipur-2 constituency, securing 1,04,477 votes, to beat Independent candidate Kazi Alimuddin, who bagged 84,129 votes.

But, three sportsmen and sports related persons suffered all defeats as independent candidates.

They are – Former State Minister for Youth and Sports Ahad Ali Sarkar (Natore 2), former Deputy Minister for Youth Sports and former national footballer Arif Khan Joy (Netrokona 2) and former BFF member and the top official Chittagong Abahani Ltd Shamsul Haque Chowdhury conceded defeats.