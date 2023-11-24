Shakib Al Hasan will pursue political career with AL from now on: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 07:15 pm

"Shakib Al Hasan has informed the Awami League that he intends to pursue a political career from now on," said Quader

Shakib Al Hasan, captain of National Cricket Team, will now be involved in the politics of the Awami League, the ruling party's Secretary General Obaidul Quader said on Friday.

"Shakib Al Hasan has informed the Awami League that he intends to pursue a political career from now on," said Quader, adding that he could be nominated from any constituency in the country.

Quader, who also serves as the road transport and bridges minister, came up with the announcement a day after Shakib Al Hasan met him at the Awami League party president's Dhanmondi office.

"Aspiring candidates with greater acceptance and popularity in their constituencies would be prioritised for nominations. Individuals with the potential to win would not be overlooked, regardless of gender," said Quader at a press briefing following the Awami League Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting at the party president's office in Dhanmondi on Friday (24 November).

He also revealed that the party has finalised nominees for two more constituencies, with the complete list set to be published tomorrow or the day after.

In reference to the candidate selection process, Quader mentioned that some current members of parliament from Awami League were stepping back from the election race.

"Younger candidates with relative popularity among the people were being favored. Decisions regarding alliances and rebel candidates would be addressed later," Quader added.

Quader also mentioned that several members of the BNP are preparing to participate in the elections. "It cannot be ruled out that the BNP will not join the elections. There is still a chance for the BNP to participate, perhaps not as a party, but many of its members are preparing to run as candidates. We have received such information."

Quader criticised the BNP's role in recent movements, accusing them of attempting to disrupt the country's economy through violent means. He said elections cannot be foiled by covert attacks.

Responding to reports about a meeting between the US Ambassador Peter Haas and opposition members in Bangladesh, Quader expressed disapproval of external comments on the country's elections.

"We do not welcome any comments from external entities concerning our country's elections. Powerful nations may exchange comments about our elections, and we prefer not to be involved," Quader said.

