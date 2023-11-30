Shakib Al Hasan submits nomination paper

Shakib Al Hasan, star cricketer and Awami League-nominated candidate for Magura-1 constituency, submitted his nomination paper on Thursday (30 November).

He submitted his nomination paper at the office of Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Mohammed Abu Naser Beg in Magura this noon.

The incumbent MP of Magura-1 constituency Advocate Shifuzzaman Shikhor and district Awami League leaders were present at that time.

At the same time, current Member of Parliament of Magura-2 constituency Dr Biren Sikder submitted his nomination paper.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission (EC) issued a show cause notice to Shakib Al Hasan for breaching electoral code of conduct.

Shakib was also asked to appear before the election search committee in-person Friday afternoon and reply to the notice.

On 29 November, Shakib attended civic receptions, disrupting traffic on the road. Several media outlets reported the matter.