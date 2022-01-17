Shahriar Alam wants investigation of where BNP got $2m for lobbying

File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP. Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has demanded an investigation into allegations that the BNP spent $2 million in three years on a US lobbying firm.

The state minister made the demand while discussing a motion of thanks for the president's speech in parliament on Monday.

Shahriar said, "In 2015, BNP signed an agreement with Akin Government Associates using its Naya Paltan office address. BNP appointed the firm for $50,000 per month, which amounts to $2 million a year. The agreement was effective for three years. This should be investigated."

The state minister claimed the government has an account of how much money BNP has spent in the United States against the government.

He said, "We have all the documents on how much money BNP and Jamaat have spent to appoint some lobby firms in the last five years. We have everything…who deposited the money to which accounts, the agreements…which will be disclosed."

He claimed that he has 10 such documents.

Addressing the Election Commission, the state minister said, "Every political party publishes its accounts at the end of the year. The BNP has to clarify whether this money was spent with the approval of Bangladesh Bank."

"I want an investigation into whether the money of the orphans, which was smuggled abroad, was used here. I want to know this from the Election Commission," he added.

Earlier, taking part in an unscheduled discussion, BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid criticised the government's various actions including the election system.

The state minister expressed his desire to say something in the context of the BNP MP.

Khaleda has no chance of treatment abroad

Shahriar said, "On Sunday, we told all foreign diplomats about Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad. The prime minister is very generous.

She has released Khaleda, who wanted to kill her so many times, from prison, suspending her sentence. BNP is not satisfied with this. They say they will take her abroad for treatment."

"We have told every diplomat that there is no scope to talk about this in the law of Bangladesh. BNP will have to come to power, if it can. Then, amending the law, they can send her abroad, freeing her from jail," he added.

