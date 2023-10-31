Senior BNP leaders Mirza Abbas, Alal arrested

Politics

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 10:05 pm

Related News

Senior BNP leaders Mirza Abbas, Alal arrested

Mirza Abbas was arrested from his Motijheel residence while Alal was arrested from a Dhaka Bank branch in Shaheenbag area of the capital on Tuesday (31 October), said the DB official.

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 10:05 pm
BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and the party&#039;s Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal. Photo: TBS
BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and the party's Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal. Photo: TBS

Police arrested BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and the party's Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal today, a DB official confirmed to The Business Standard.

Mirza Abbas was arrested from his Motijheel residence while Alal was arrested from a Dhaka Bank branch in Shaheenbag area of the capital on Tuesday (31 October), said the DB official.

They have been arrested in cases filed over violence in Nayapaltan  and vandalism of chief justice's residence during the BNP's grand rally on 28 October, DB sources said, adding that the arrestees are now being held in the DB office in Dhaka.

The arrests comes hours after a Dhaka court issued an arrest warrant against Abbas in a graft case filed against him in 2007 earlier on the day.

The case was filed during the regime of the military-backed caretaker government over Abbas accumulating wealth beyond his known sources of income.

Mirza Abbas did not appear before the hearing today.

His lawyer appealed with a time petition, but this was dismissed by the court.

Judge Monjurul Imam set 2 November for arguments from the prosecution.

Abbas, born on 7 February 1951 in Kishoreganj, was the mayor of Dhaka City Corporation from 1991 to 1993. Son of businessman Abdur Razzak and Kamla Khatun, he also served as the Minister of Housing and Public Works from 2001 to 2006. He later served as the convener of the party's Dhaka city unit in 2014. In 2015, he collected his nomination form to contest as a mayoral candidate from Dhaka South City Corporation.

The BNP leader was imprisoned during the caretaker government regime from 2007 to 2008 on corruption charges.

Meanwhile, several cases have been filed against central leaders of the BNP, including Mirza Abbas, after a clash between police and BNP leaders and workers in the capital's Nayapaltan on 28 October. 

The party's general secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been sent to jail after his arrest in a case filed over the 28 October violence.

Top News

Bangladesh / politics / Mirza Abbas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

8h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

8h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

2h | TBS Economy
Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

1h | TBS SPORTS
No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

3h | TBS World
How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

8h | TBS World