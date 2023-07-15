Send observers only if fair election grounds created: Jamaat tells EU

Fair elections are not possible without a non-partisan, impartial caretaker government, the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami told the Election Exploratory Mission of the European Union (EU) on Saturday (15 July).

After an hour-long meeting at the EU embassy from 2:30pm, Jamaat's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said, "We have called for the EU to send election observers only when a fair election ground is created. Otherwise, if there are elections like 2014 or 2018, sending observers there will only give it legitimacy."

The Jamaat's Nayeb-e-Ameer expressed disappointment with the BNP, stating, "We had expected a statement from the BNP regarding the arrest of our ameer and the attack on our procession. We were in simultaneous movement with the BNP and had declared 10 points in line with them. However, the BNP's silence on these issues has deeply hurt our party activists."

The Jamaat leader further highlighted, "The BNP held their politicial programmes in discussion with other parties but merely talked with us. This is why we are pursuing our movement to overthrow the government in our own way."

Nevertheless, the Jamaat leader expressed hope for a potential reunion among all participants if the anti-government movement gains momentum."

Referring to the denial of permission for Jamaat's Sylhet rally, Taher criticised the government's approach, stating, "Taher said the government is not allowing political activities four months before the election. There is no reason to believe that everything will be alright on the day of election. The government has demonstrated that it cannot ensure a fair election under its leadership."

Taher also noted that they had informed the EU delegation about these concerns and that the delegation had expressed agreement in diplomatic language.

Acting Secretary General Mawlana ATM Masum, Central Publicity Secretary Md Matiur Rahman Akanda and Prof Abdur Rab were also present among the leaders.