Send observers only if fair election grounds created: Jamaat tells EU

Politics

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 12:19 pm

Related News

Send observers only if fair election grounds created: Jamaat tells EU

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 12:19 pm
Send observers only if fair election grounds created: Jamaat tells EU

Fair elections are not possible without a non-partisan, impartial caretaker government, the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami told the Election Exploratory Mission of the European Union (EU) on Saturday (15 July).

After an hour-long meeting at the EU embassy from 2:30pm, Jamaat's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said, "We have called for the EU to send election observers only when a fair election ground is created. Otherwise, if there are elections like 2014 or 2018, sending observers there will only give it legitimacy." 

The Jamaat's Nayeb-e-Ameer expressed disappointment with the BNP, stating, "We had expected a statement from the BNP regarding the arrest of our ameer and the attack on our procession. We were in simultaneous movement with the BNP and had declared 10 points in line with them. However, the BNP's silence on these issues has deeply hurt our party activists."

The Jamaat leader further highlighted, "The BNP held their politicial programmes in discussion with other parties but merely talked with us. This is why we are pursuing our movement to overthrow the government in our own way."

Nevertheless, the Jamaat leader expressed hope for a potential reunion among all participants if the anti-government movement gains momentum."

Referring to the denial of permission for Jamaat's Sylhet rally, Taher criticised the government's approach, stating, "Taher said the government is not allowing political activities four months before the election. There is no reason to believe that everything will be alright on the day of election. The government has demonstrated that it cannot ensure a fair election under its leadership."

Taher also noted that they had informed the EU delegation about these concerns and that the delegation had expressed agreement in diplomatic language.

Acting Secretary General Mawlana ATM Masum, Central Publicity Secretary Md Matiur Rahman Akanda and Prof Abdur Rab were also present among the leaders.

Bangladesh / Top News

EU / EU Election Exploratory Mission / Jamaat-e-Islami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

5h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

3h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

19h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

20h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country