See how many people joined Dhaka district AL council, Quader asks BNP

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today urged BNP leaders, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, to inquire about the number of people who attended the triennial council of Dhaka district unit of the ruling party.

"What's about Fakhrul Saheb? He is sleeping in the warehouse of money. Try to know how many people attended the Dhaka district council where our leader (Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina) was not present," he said.

The ruling party general secretary said this while addressing the triennial council of the Dhaka district unit of AL at the old world trade fair ground in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar this afternoon.

Urging Mirza Fakhrul to see the pictures of today's capital city turning into human sea marking the council, Quader said, "(Prime Minister) Sheikh Hasina will go to Poloround in Chattogram. We will gather 10 lakh people there".

"We saw how many people joined BNP's rally," he said, adding that a drama is being staged centering BNP's rally in Rangpur.

Earlier, AL Presidium Member Advocate Qamrul Islam inaugurated the council with Dhaka district AL President Benjir Ahmed in the chair while General Secretary valiant freedom fighter Mahbubur Rahman conducted it.

AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaque and Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, AL Joint General Secretary Dr Dipu Moni, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, Legal Affairs Secretary Advocate Najibullah Hiru, Women Affairs Secretary Maher Afroz Chumki, Education and Human Resource Affairs Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Forestry and Environmental Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain and Central Working Committee members Advocate ABM Riazul Kabir Kawsar, Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, Sahabuddin Farazi and Anwar Hossain, Dhaka city north AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and General Secretary SM Mannan Kachi addressed the gathering, among others.

Marking the much anticipated council, AL leaders and activists were seen enthusiastic and they joining the event with processions from different units of the Dhaka district AL.

Thousands of party leaders and activists thronged the council ground much before the scheduled time.



They were seen chanting slogan favoring the ruling party leaders and government achievements with different kinds of banners and festoons imprinted with pictures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Leaders and activists of seven units, including Dhamrai Upazila, Savar Upazila, Ashulia Thana, Keraniganj Upazila, Keraniganj Model Thana, Dohar Upazila and Nababganj Upazila of Dhaka district Awami League (AL) joined the council to make it a success.