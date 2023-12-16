Seat-sharing talks between AL, JaPa hit impasse

Efforts to find common ground on seat-sharing between the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and the Awami League remained futile even after their meeting on Friday night, as confirmed by sources from both camps to The Business Standard.

The Jatiya Party asserted their refusal to compromise on seat-sharing terms with the Awami League and said they would participate in the election under their "own symbol."

Masroor Mawla, the International Affairs Adviser to JaPa Chairman GM Quader, questioned the need for discussions on seat-sharing when the Awami League plans to share seats with 14 other parties.

"We had a meeting regarding the election environment. We will contest independently," Masroor said.

On the other side, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, a praesidium member of the Awami League, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting with the Jatiya Party.

"The meeting was productive. Both parties will separately brief the media about this on Saturday," Nanak informed reporters after the meeting.

At the meeting, Awami League was represented by General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, and Organisational Secretary Mirza Azam. From Jatiya Party, General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu and Senior Co-chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud were present.

As of now, neither side has divulged specific details about the meeting's agenda to the media.

