Search committee to seek names from parties for EC formation 

The newly formed search committee has decided to seek names from the registered political parties for Election Commission (EC) formation in order to select the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

The decision was made Sunday (6 February) afternoon at the first meeting of the EC formation search committee held at Supreme Court.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam informed the media about the committee's decision shortly after the meeting.

Khandaker Anwarul Islam is in charge of secretarial assistance to the search committee.

Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hasan is leading the six-member search committee to suggest names for the next EC.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification in this regard as per the directives of President M Abdul Hamid on Saturday.

Other members of the committee are Justice SM Quddus Zaman (chief justice nominated), Auditor General and Controller of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury (ex officio member), Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain (ex officio member), and former election commissioner Muhammad Sohul Hossain and author Anwara Syed Haque (president-nominated).

The term of the current commission is coming to an end on 14 February. According to the new EC formation law, the search committee has to submit names of 10 eligible persons to the president within 15 working days.

Earlier on 27 January, the bill was passed during the 16th session of the 11th National Assembly at the Parliament unanimously by voice vote. Later, it got the approval of President Abdul Hamid.

Law Minister Anisul Huq placed the bill in parliament on 23 January seeking to give a legal shield to the current and previous commissions formed through search committees.

The dialogue with the President and the political parties to form a new Election Commission started on 19 December last year. The dialogue that started with the Jatiya Party ended on 16 January with talks with the ruling Awami League.

The president called on 32 political parties to take part in the dialogue, but six political parties, including the BNP, boycotted the dialogue.

Almost all parties meeting the president have suggested enactment of the Election Commission law in the next session of the parliament to meet the constitutional requirement. The government is also in favour of making laws. However, this time it is not happening due to lack of time said Law Minister Anisul Haque.

In December 2018, a year before the 12th parliamentary election, President Abdul Hamid first held a dialogue with 31 political parties.

The president then formed a search committee headed by the CJ Syed Mahmud Hossain (then he was a Judge of the Appellate Division).

The search committee sought five names from each political party involved in the dialogue with the president. They then shortlisted 10 people and sent recommendations to the president.

Later, the president appointed KM Nurul Huda as CEC and Mahbub Talukder, Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam and Shahadat Hossain as EC.

