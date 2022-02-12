Search committee meets eminent citizens

The search committee formed by the president for appointing the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners had its first meeting with eminent persons of the country today.

Twenty eminent citizens took part in the meeting which started at 11am on Saturday at the Judges' Lounge of the Bangladesh Supreme Court building.

After the conclusion of the first meeting, the second meeting is about to commence in the afternoon.

Earlier on Tuesday, the search committee decided to hold meetings with 60 eminent citizens.

Another meeting will be held with 20 others on Sunday.

Among the lawyers invited to the first meeting on Saturday are constitutional expert Dr Shahdeen Malik, former attorney general and former caretaker government adviser AF Hassan Ariff, lawyer and former attorney general Fida M Kamal, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder, former attorney general AJ Maohammad Ali, senior lawyer Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Barrister Rokanuddin Mahmud, and Lawyer Munsurul Haque.

Also present were former vice chancellor of Dhaka University and chairman of BSS Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, Prof Borhan Uddin Khan, Literary and Dhaka University Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam, Professor Kamrul Hasan Khan, Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, professor of law at the University of Dhaka Dr Asif Nazrul, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor (Education) Dr Maqsud Kamal, President of the Bangladesh Medical Association Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, Brati's Chief Executive Sharmeen Murshid, Fair Election Monitoring Alliance President Munira Khan, and President of the Bangladesh Asiatic Society Professor Mahfuza Khanam.

Among those attending the second meeting are former president of press club Saiful Alam, Shyamal Dutt of Bhorer Kagoj, Press Club President Farida Yasmin, Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain, Ganasasthya Trustee Md Zafrullah, Editor of '71 Mozammel Babu, and Journalist Abed Khan.

According to the provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022, a search committee was formed on 5 February by President M Abdul Hamid with Supreme Court's Appellate Division Judge Obaidul Hassan as the chief.

Other members of the committee are Justice SM Quddus Zaman (chief justice nominated), Auditor General and Controller of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury (ex officio member), Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Md Sohrab Hossain (ex officio member), and former election commissioner Muhammad Sohul Hossain and author Anwara Syed Haque (president-nominated).