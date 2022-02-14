Search committee discloses 322 names proposed for EC

Politics

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 08:41 pm

The search committee has disclosed the names of 322 people, proposed for serving as the Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioners in the new Election Commission.

The list was revealed on the website of cabinet division on Monday (14 February) evening. 

Prior to disclosing the names, the search committee sat down with prominent citizens. 

The search committee has 15 working days to recommend names from the list of 322. 

On 6 February, the current search committee formed by the president for appointing chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, published a notice seeking names from the political parties and individuals. 

It also sent letters to the registered political parties for submitting names.

The committee received 329 names of candidates till Monday 5pm. 

The invited citizens asked the search committee to select individuals who are honest, competent, brave and believe in the spirit of the liberation war. They also suggested women, minorities and media representatives in the new EC.

Previous search committees, formed in 2012 and 2017, did not disclose the proposed names despite demands from political parties.

