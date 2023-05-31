SCC polls: One mayor, 7 councillor aspirants, get back candidacy

A total of eight candidates, including an independent mayoral candidate, whose nominations were declared invalid by the Election Commission, got back their candidacy for Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) polls on appeal.

They appealed to Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Mosharraf Hossain, who is in charge of the Sylhet City Corporation Election Appeal Authority and returned to the election field.

With individual mayor candidate Md Shahjahan Mia getting back candidacy, there are now seven candidates in the race for the post of Mayor.

Besides, Shyamoli Sarkar o, Tahmina Begum, and Kamrun Nahar Chowdhury have returned their candidature for the reserved ward councillor posts while Md Fakhrul Islam, Abu Sadek Mohammad Khairul Islam Chowdhury, Md Rafiqul Islam, and Shahab Uddin got their candidacy back for the general councillor posts.

The hearing of the appeal was held at the Sylhet Divisional Commissioner's office on Tuesday.

Sylhet Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue and Director, Local Government) Md Zakaria said, however, the appeals of two mayoral candidates and two more candidates for the posts of reserved and general councillors have been rejected.

The other six mayor candidates are - Awami League's Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Jatiya Party's Nazrul Islam Babul, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Hafiz Maulana Mahmudul Hasan, Zaker Party's Md Zahirul Alam and independent candidates Mohammad Abdul Hanif Kutu and Md Shalah Uddin Rimon.

The voting in the city corporation will be held on 21 June. The candidature can be withdrawn till 1 June. The campaign will begin officially on 2 June after the allotment of symbols.