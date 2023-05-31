SCC polls: One mayor, 7 councillor aspirants, get back candidacy

Politics

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 06:59 pm

Related News

SCC polls: One mayor, 7 councillor aspirants, get back candidacy

The voting in the city corporation will be held on 21 June

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 06:59 pm
SCC polls: One mayor, 7 councillor aspirants, get back candidacy

A total of eight candidates, including an independent mayoral candidate, whose nominations were declared invalid by the Election Commission, got back their candidacy for Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) polls on appeal.

They appealed to Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Mosharraf Hossain, who is in charge of the Sylhet City Corporation Election Appeal Authority and returned to the election field.

With individual mayor candidate Md Shahjahan Mia getting back candidacy, there are now seven candidates in the race for the post of Mayor.

Besides, Shyamoli Sarkar o, Tahmina Begum, and Kamrun Nahar Chowdhury have returned their candidature for the reserved ward councillor posts while Md Fakhrul Islam, Abu Sadek Mohammad Khairul Islam Chowdhury, Md Rafiqul Islam, and Shahab Uddin got their candidacy back for the general councillor posts.

The hearing of the appeal was held at the Sylhet Divisional Commissioner's office on Tuesday.

Sylhet Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue and Director, Local Government) Md Zakaria said, however, the appeals of two mayoral candidates and two more candidates for the posts of reserved and general councillors have been rejected. 

The other six mayor candidates are - Awami League's Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Jatiya Party's Nazrul Islam Babul, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Hafiz Maulana Mahmudul Hasan, Zaker Party's Md Zahirul Alam and independent candidates Mohammad Abdul Hanif Kutu and Md Shalah Uddin Rimon.

The voting in the city corporation will be held on 21 June. The candidature can be withdrawn till 1 June. The campaign will begin officially on 2 June after the allotment of symbols.

Top News

Sylhet City Corporation / Sylhet city polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

43m | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

10h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

2h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

2h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

22h | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria