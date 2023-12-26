SC orders to allow Ganatantri Party in 12th national polls

Politics

BSS
26 December, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 04:02 pm

Chamber Court Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order this morning

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka

The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division of Supreme Court (SC) has ordered the Election Commission (EC) to let the participation of Ganatantri Party in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

Chamber Court Justice M. Enayetur Rahim passed the order this morning.

On 12 December, the EC canceled the nomination papers of all the candidates of the Ganatantri Party.

According to a letter signed by EC Deputy Secretary Mahbub Alam Shah, the president and general secretary of the political party, registered with the Election Commission, submitted names of the committee separately, which was the reason behind the rejection.

As the nominations were canceled, the candidates appealed to the High Court against that decision. The High Court passed an order in favor of the candidates.

The EC, however, made an appeal against the order and its judgment was delivered today.

