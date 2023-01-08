Sanctions unavoidable in current situation: Amir Khasru

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 08:41 pm

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said it is natural to come under more international sanctions in the current situation where enforced disappearances and murders are rampant in the country.

Responding to recent media reports that the government has directed Bangladesh's ambassadors abroad to remain cautious to avoid further sanctions like the one the US imposed on Rapid Action Battalion and its top officials in 2021, the BNP leader said, "The task of foreign missions is to work on behalf of the countrymen, not preventing sanctions."

The country needs to be rescued from the grasp of the unelected government and that is why Tarique Rahman (the party's acting chairman) has announced the state reform outline, he said at a discussion, organised by the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB, Dhaka North), at the National Press Club on Sunday.

Last month, the BNP announced a 27-point outline saying it will reform the country as per the outline if voted to power in the next general election.

In the outline, the party also suggested an upper house comprising educated, skilled, and experienced lawmakers to thwart political corruption.

Referring to the 27-point framework, Amir Khasru said the person who can come up with such a framework is called a "statesman" and Tarique Rahman did it.

Khasru also demanded the cancellation of all the "black laws including the Digital Security Act."

President of Dhaka North DAB and Central Joint Secretary General Government Mahbub Ahmed Shamim presided over the meeting attended by senior leaders of the organisation. 

