Sammilita Islami Oikya Jote demands postponing election by 10 days

Sammilita Islami Oikya Jote has demanded to postpone the election by 10 days.

Many parties have not been able to prepare well, so it is necessary to delay the election and give them a chance to take part in the election, said Advocate Khairul Ahsan, secretary general of Sammilita Islami Oikya Jote, during a press conference at the National Press Club on Monday (27 November).

Sammilita Islami Oikya Jote has announced they will participate in the upcoming 12th national elections with candidates in 200 seats. If the Election Commission extends the schedule by 10 days, then the election will be conducted with candidates in 300 seats, said Advocate Khairul Ahsan.

Sammilita Islami Oikya Jote Secretary General Advocate Khairul Ahsan said, "We have decided to participate in the election to protect the sovereignty of the country, the constitution and democracy in this difficult time."

Meanwhile, seven out of eight parties in this alliance are not registered with the Election Commission.

The alliance includes Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, Bangladesh Janaseba Andolon, Islamic Movement Bangladesh, Bangladesh Islamic Democratic Forum, Bangladesh Muslim Janata Party, Nezam-E-Islam Bangladesh and Bangladesh United Islamic Party.

In response to a question, Chairman of Bangladesh United Islamic Party Ismail Hossain said the only registered party in the Election Commission is Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon (a part of it).

Its Chief Ameer is Shariat Maulana Abu Zafar Kashemi. However, they have not received any symbol yet as a case is ongoing regarding the matter.

There is another registered political called Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon whose symbol is "banyan tree", but that is not a part of the Sammilita Islami Oikya Jote.