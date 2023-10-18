Salman urges BNP to check popularity by joining polls

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman today urged BNP to check people's support for the party by participating in the upcoming national polls.

"BNP is plotting to sabotage the election because the party is not getting the support of the people," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a gathering of freedom fighters at Joypara Pilot School ground under Dohar Upazila, said a press release.

Salman, also lawmaker from the Dhaka-1 constituency, said the next national polls will be held at the right time as per the constitution.

Those who will get the people's verdict in that election will come in charge of running the country, he added.

"If the people of the country vote for BNP, this party will come to power. But if BNP tries to disrupt the election, the people of the country will resist the party," he added.