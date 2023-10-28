Salman F Rahman, US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya acknowledge the only means to change govt is through elections

Prime Minister’s Adviser for Private Industries and Investment Salman F. Rahman and US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya smile for camera during a group photoshoot on Friday (27 October) at the US Department of State in Washington DC. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister’s Adviser for Private Industries and Investment Salman F. Rahman and US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya smile for camera during a group photoshoot on Friday (27 October) at the US Department of State in Washington DC. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industries and Investment Salman F. Rahman and US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya have acknowledged that in a democracy, the only means to change the government is through elections. 

Rahman reiterated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's firm commitment to ensure that the upcoming national election is held in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

Under Secretary Zeya reaffirmed that the US does not support any particular political party, rather it is keen to see the continuation of democracy in Bangladesh

They held a meeting on Friday at the US Department of State in Washington DC.

"Vital conversation with Salman F Rahman, MP on US-Bangladesh partnership. Looking forward to continued engagement on shared concerns, including delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza; free & fair elections in Bangladesh; and Rohingya refugee support," Uzra Zeya tweeted after the meeting. 

They discussed a wide range of bilateral issues including further enhancing the existing economic partnership between Bangladesh and the USA.

Adviser Rahman and Under Secretary Zeya also discussed recent conflicts in the Middle East, Rohingya issue and general election in Bangladesh, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington. 

Uzra Zeya praised Bangladesh's generosity for hosting over 1.2 million Rohingya population and assured continued US support for them.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Afreen Akhter and senior officials of Bangladesh Embassy and US State Department were present at the meeting.

