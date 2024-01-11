Salman F Rahman, Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique relieved of adviser posts

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 08:15 pm

Salman F Rahman, Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique relieved of adviser posts

The decision was relayed through a notice issued by the Cabinet Division

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 08:15 pm
Salman F Rahman. File Photo: TBS
Salman F Rahman. File Photo: TBS

Salman F Rahman and Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique were relieved of their posts as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment, and Defence and Security adviser to the Prime Minister respectively. 

The decision was relayed through a notice issued by the Cabinet Division. 

The notice was signed by incumbent Cabinet Secretary of Bangladesh Md Mahbub Hossain.

