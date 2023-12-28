Salam Murshedy served showcause notice over violation of code of conduct

Incumbent MP from the Khulna-4 constituency and the Awami League nominated candidate for the seat in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) poll, Abdus Salam Murshedy, has been served a showcause notice for violation Electoral Code of Conduct.

Khulna-4 Constituency Election Inquiry Committee Chairman Khulna Jude Court Senior Assistant Judge Begum Tanya Sultana Lipi served him the showcause notice on Wednesday (27 December).

Abdus Salam Murshedy has been directed to appear in person and give a written explanation by Thursday (28 December) afternoon.

The showcause notice states that Abdus Salam Murshedy larger coloured posters and banners instead of black and white posters and banners as instructed by the Election Commission (EC) after announcing himself as an MP candidate.

Besides, on 26 December, he did showdowns using buses, trucks, and motorcycles that caused obstacles in public movement.

The letter sought an answer as to why the report would not be sent to the EC to investigate and take legal action against him due to the violation of codes of conduct.

When asked about this, Abdus Salam Murshedi said, "When the Prime Minister came to Khulna (13 November), I had some colourful posters. They have been removed after the election schedule was announced. There may be one or two posters somewhere without my knowledge. A showcause has been made in that context. I did not make any election banners or posters violating the electoral code of conduct."

Regarding the showdown, he said, "One of my rival candidates had a showdown in all those areas. In that context, I also did one. There was a little trouble with the traffic there. I have prepared a reply to the showcause."