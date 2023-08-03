Salahuddin’s arrest made defying court order: His lawyers claim

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 10:53 pm

This evening, Salahuddin’s lawyers came to the DMP commissioner's office to inform him about the verbal instructions of the High Court

Salahuddin’s lawyers came to the DMP commission&#039;s office this evening to inform him about the verbal instructions of the High Court. Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Salahuddin’s lawyers came to the DMP commission's office this evening to inform him about the verbal instructions of the High Court. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Lawyers of BNP's Commerce Affairs Secretary Salahuddin Ahmed have claimed that the High Court verbally instructed authorities not to arrest or harass him in connection with the cases filed over clashes during BNP's Saturday sit-ins.

Former lawmaker Salahuddin Ahmed was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of police while he was returning home after receiving anticipatory bail from a court this afternoon. 

This evening, Salahuddin's lawyers came to the DMP commissioner's office to inform him about the verbal instructions of the High Court.

Lawyer Md Jahirul Islam Sumon told reporters that the BNP leader's lawyers filed a bail plea in the High Court in four cases against him. 

The court set Sunday to pass an order on the petition, he said.

"During the hearing, the court issued verbal directives, requesting the submission of the 'lawyer certificate'. This instruction aimed to ensure that the accused individual would not be subject to arrest or harassment. However, despite presenting the lawyer's certificate, he was still taken to the DB office," said the lawyer.

He further said they came to the DMP commissioner's office to submit the "lawyer certificate" to the commissioner. 

They provided us with a receipt copy, but they did not inform us about their decision regarding this matter, he added.

When inquired about the next course of action following Salahuddin's bail, lawyer Sumon stated that nothing can be done before Sunday as the court will remain closed for the next two days.

The DB chief could not be reached for comments at the time of filing this report.

