Sajeeb Wazed commends AL leaders and supporters, calls for unity in march for Smart Bangladesh

Sajeeb Wazed, ICT Affairs Advisor to the prime minister, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the activists and leaders of the Bangladesh Awami League – the oldest and the biggest political party in the country – for their unwavering support in maintaining the party's formidable popularity for over seven decades.

His praise comes on the occasion of the party's 75th founding anniversary celebrations.

In a social media post, Sajeeb also appealed to all to join the march for Smart Bangladesh, a vision set by Awami League to transform the country into a developed nation by 2041.

Referring to BNP-Jamaat's pre-national election call to "decide the fate of the country on the streets," Sajeeb wrote: "Kudos to every single supporter who lent their support in our triumph over undemocratic forces that do not seek and care for public mandate."

Describing millions of leaders and activists as the "backbone of the party," his post on X added: "On this watershed moment, heartfelt and humble greetings to millions of activists and leaders who toil hard day and night to serve people taking our party at doorstep of people, the backbone of @albd1971 in the march for #SmartBangladesh."

Pointing out the participation of people across the country in the anniversary events, Sajeeb said, "The spontaneous participation of people in 75th founding anniversary once again proved a manifestation of formidable popularity ALBD holds across the country – be it urban or rural."

Sajeeb Wazed is credited for shaping the vision of Digital Bangladesh, an electoral pledge spearheaded by Awami League that led to an unprecedented expansion of ICT sector including mobile banking, digitization of government services, freelancing and an array of measures. Counting on the boom, the government successfully pulled off the free vaccination scheme with online registration and students managed to continue academic activities online during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Smart Bangladesh vision has been placed to help the country achieve the challenges of the future.