Sajeeb Wazed commends AL leaders and supporters, calls for unity in march for Smart Bangladesh

Politics

UNB
24 June, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 05:08 pm

Related News

Sajeeb Wazed commends AL leaders and supporters, calls for unity in march for Smart Bangladesh

UNB
24 June, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 05:08 pm
Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister's ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB

Sajeeb Wazed, ICT Affairs Advisor to the prime minister, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the activists and leaders of the Bangladesh Awami League – the oldest and the biggest political party in the country – for their unwavering support in maintaining the party's formidable popularity for over seven decades. 

His praise comes on the occasion of the party's 75th founding anniversary celebrations.

In a social media post, Sajeeb also appealed to all to join the march for Smart Bangladesh, a vision set by Awami League to transform the country into a developed nation by 2041. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Referring to BNP-Jamaat's pre-national election call to "decide the fate of the country on the streets," Sajeeb wrote: "Kudos to every single supporter who lent their support in our triumph over undemocratic forces that do not seek and care for public mandate."

Describing millions of leaders and activists as the "backbone of the party," his post on X added: "On this watershed moment, heartfelt and humble greetings to millions of activists and leaders who toil hard day and night to serve people taking our party at doorstep of people, the backbone of @albd1971 in the march for #SmartBangladesh."

Pointing out the participation of people across the country in the anniversary events, Sajeeb said, "The spontaneous participation of people in 75th founding anniversary once again proved a manifestation of formidable popularity ALBD holds across the country – be it urban or rural."

Sajeeb Wazed is credited for shaping the vision of Digital Bangladesh, an electoral pledge spearheaded by Awami League that led to an unprecedented expansion of ICT sector including mobile banking, digitization of government services, freelancing and an array of measures. Counting on the boom, the government successfully pulled off the free vaccination scheme with online registration and students managed to continue academic activities online during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Smart Bangladesh vision has been placed to help the country achieve the challenges of the future.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy / Awami League / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

8h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

7h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

4h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How Bangladesh can play the T20 World Cup semi-final

How Bangladesh can play the T20 World Cup semi-final

1h | Videos
Will the Tigers be able to finish the World Cup with a win?

Will the Tigers be able to finish the World Cup with a win?

1h | Videos
Undisciplined Arav Khan in Bangladesh Carnival

Undisciplined Arav Khan in Bangladesh Carnival

2h | Videos
Mamata's anger over the renewal of the India-Bangladesh agreement on the distribution of Ganga water

Mamata's anger over the renewal of the India-Bangladesh agreement on the distribution of Ganga water

3h | Videos