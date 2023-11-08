Sadiq Abdullah steps down ahead of Abul Khair Abdullah taking charge as Barishal mayor

Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and Abul Khair Abdullah. Photo: Collected
Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and Abul Khair Abdullah. Photo: Collected

Outgoing Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah has decided to step down from his position as the mayor-elect Abul Khair Abdullah is scheduled to take charge on 14 November.

"Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah has decided to step down from his position tomorrow," City Corporation Panel Mayor Advocate Rafiqul Islam Khokon told The Business Standard on Wednesday (8 November).

He added that there is no possibility of outgoing mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah meeting with mayor-elect Abul Khair Abdullah, who is his uncle, at the ceremony of taking over and handing over the responsibility.

The current council under Sadiq Abdullah will complete its tenure of five years on 13 November. The new mayor Abul Khair Abdullah will take over the next day.

According to a source close to Sadiq Abdullah said that he will return to Kalibari Serniabat Bhaban on foot from Nagar Bhaban after stepping down from duty at 11am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a mass reception has been organised for him. Some voluntary organisations have also organised a farewell reception for him.

Preparations are also underway for Abul Khair Abdullah's inauguration, said Mahmudul Haque Khan Mamun, a leader of the Barishal Jubo League. He said that State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Farooq Shamim MP is scheduled to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Due to Sadiq Abdullah's decision to step down, Barishal City Corporation will be without a mayor for four days from Friday to Monday.

Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah lost the Awami League nomination against his uncle Abul Khair Abdullah.

Awami League-backed mayoral candidate Abul Khair Abdullah was elected Barishal mayor on 12 June as the city went to polls.

