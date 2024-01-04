Sabotage case: Testimony against Rizvi, 44 others on 5 March

A Dhaka court today set 5 March for recording the deposition of the witnesses in a sabotage case against 45 BNP leaders and activists including its senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Dhaka north city unit convener Amanullah Aman.

Today was fixed for recording the deposition, however, no prosecution witness turned up before the court to submit testimony.

Allowing a time plea of the prosecution, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain adjourned the hearing till 5 March

The court on 4 December last year framed charges in the case and had set today to start recording deposition of the witnesses. It also issued an arrest warrant against Rizvi.

On 17 January 2015, 6 to 7 people sustained burn injuries as some miscreants hurled crude bombs targeting a bus in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area.

On 23 August 2016, Kamal Krishna Saha, sub-inspector of Mohammadpur police station submitted a charge sheet against 45 BNP activists.

The other significant accused in the case are Barkat Ullah Bulu, Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu, Saiful Alam Nirob and Ishaq Sarker.