Sabotage case: Testimony against Rizvi, 44 others on 5 March

Politics

BSS
04 January, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 04:14 pm

Related News

Sabotage case: Testimony against Rizvi, 44 others on 5 March

Today was fixed for recording the deposition, however, no prosecution witness turned up before the court

BSS
04 January, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 04:14 pm
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court today set 5 March for recording the deposition of the witnesses in a sabotage case against 45 BNP leaders and activists including its senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Dhaka north city unit convener Amanullah Aman.

Today was fixed for recording the deposition, however, no prosecution witness turned up before the court to submit testimony.

Allowing a time plea of the prosecution, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain adjourned the hearing till 5 March

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The court on 4 December last year framed charges in the case and had set today to start recording deposition of the witnesses. It also issued an arrest warrant against Rizvi.

On 17 January 2015, 6 to 7 people sustained burn injuries as some miscreants hurled crude bombs targeting a bus in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area.

On 23 August 2016, Kamal Krishna Saha, sub-inspector of Mohammadpur police station submitted a charge sheet against 45 BNP activists.

The other significant accused in the case are Barkat Ullah Bulu, Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu, Saiful Alam Nirob and Ishaq Sarker.

Top News / Court

Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / sabotage / Bangladesh / Recording of testimonies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

8h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

7h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

7h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

1h | Videos
In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

8h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

7h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

19h | Videos