Russian PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina

Politics

UNB
13 January, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 03:43 pm

Related News

Russian PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh-Russia relations have been steadily developing in the spirit of friendship, mutual respect and partnership, the Russian PM said

UNB
13 January, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 03:43 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has congratulated Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and me personally I congratulate you upon the appointment to the post of the Head of the newly formed Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," said the Russian PM.

Bangladesh-Russia relations have been steadily developing in the spirit of friendship, mutual respect and partnership, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I am confident that active joint work at the governmental level will be conducive to broader cooperation in the trade and economic, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres," the Russian PM said.

This meets the interests of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of Bangladesh in full measure, reads the letter shared by the Russian Embassy in Dhaka on Saturday.

He wished Sheikh Hasina sound health, well-being and success in her responsible activities.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

8h | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

1d | Photo Stories

More Videos from TBS

What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

25m | Videos
What is in Xi Jinping's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Xi Jinping's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

4h | Videos
World Bank sees slow GDP growth, high inflation and low forex reserve for Bangladesh

World Bank sees slow GDP growth, high inflation and low forex reserve for Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Elon Musk brings 'TruthGPT' to challenge ChatGPT and Bard

Elon Musk brings 'TruthGPT' to challenge ChatGPT and Bard

5h | Videos