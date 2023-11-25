Russia says US interfering in political affairs of Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 02:23 pm

US will continue to engage with government, opposition and civil society stakeholders

Photo: Collected
Russia has claimed that the US is interfering in Bangladesh's internal political affairs which has been denied by a US state department claiming that the US supports free and fair elections and will continue to engage with government, opposition, civil society and others.

On 22 November Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed in an embassy brief that US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas had met with a high-ranking representative of the local opposition at the end of October and reportedly discussed plans to organise mass anti-government protests.

The Russian spokeswoman also claimed that the American ambassador promised information support in the event that the authorities used force against participants in "peaceful demonstrations", and that these assurances were purportedly made on behalf of the embassies of the United States, Britain, Australia and several other countries.

In response to The Business Standards query on this matter, the US Embassy of Dhaka released a statement from a US State Department spokesperson.

"We are aware of Ms. Zakharova's deliberate mischaracterization of U.S. foreign policy and Ambassador Haas's meetings.

"The United States does not support any political party in Bangladesh.  Nor does the United States favor one political party over another.

"We want what the Bangladeshi people themselves want: free and fair elections, which are conducted in a peaceful manner."

Bangladesh has been under the grip of political unrest since October 2023, resulting in hartals and blockades throughout November that have led to violence and deaths across the country, prompting arrests of many opposition leaders.

Bangladesh's Parliamentary elections are currently set for 7 January 2024. 

