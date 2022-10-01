Ruling party obstructions at political programmes ominous sign ahead of polls: GM Quader

UNB
01 October, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 09:11 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Saturday said the repeated obstructions by the ruling party at opposition political programmes are an ominous sign for the upcoming national election.

He also warned that the country may witness serious political violence in the days to come if political parties cannot hold peaceful programmes.

GM Quader, also the deputy leader of the opposition in parliament, made the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting Shafiqul Islam, a Jatiya Party leader of Pirojpur, who has been receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital with severe injuries after being attacked by assailants.

"We are being prevented in various places from carrying out political activities systematically," he said.

The Jatiya Party chairman alleged that their party could not hold a peaceful programme in Gazipur on Friday due to obstruction by law enforcers.

He said their party tried to hold the rally to express their opinion in a peaceful manner in Gazipur.

"If we're obstructed, how can politics be normal and where will normal politics prevail? If the path of normal politics is blocked in such a way, then I fear the country will be headed for major violence in the future and this is an ominous sign for the upcoming elections," Quader observed.

He also said the ruling party is sending out a message by blocking the oppositions' programmes that they are ready to flex their muscles during the next election.  "It is very unfortunate.  We believe in systematic politics.  We don't believe in violence."

The Jatiya Party chairman said the government must ensure political parties' right to freedom of expression, of assembly and to demonstrate.

"If we're obstructed from doing these, then normal politics won't continue here. The normal politics will be replaced by violent politics and normal politics may finally disappear, inviting a huge danger for us," he said.

GM Quader said he visited seriously wounded Shafiqul and talked to doctors about his condition.

He alleged that the ruling party 'cadres' hacked  Shafiqul, General Secretary of the local JP unit in Tuskhali Union of Pirojpur's Mathbaria Upazila, and severed one of his legs while he (Shafiqul) was on his way to a local court. 

"This attack was carried out with the intention of killing Shafiqul Islam.  Now his condition is critical.  Even if he survives, he will have to live with the curse of disability for the rest of his life," GM Quader bemoaned.

He demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the attack on Shafiqul.

