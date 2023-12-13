Ruling party MPs, ministers have Aladdin's lamp: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 08:34 pm

Related News

Ruling party MPs, ministers have Aladdin's lamp: Rizvi

TBS Report
13 December, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 08:34 pm
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

The declaration of assets of many ruling party candidates shown in their affidavit documents submitted to the Election Commission is "like the story of Aladdin's lamp", BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Wednesday.

However, he said the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is completely silent about these financial statements since it has become a tool only to oppress and harass the opposition party leaders and dissidents.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, the BNP leader also said,  "The affidavits of their [AL's] ministers, MPs, and dummy and beneficiary independent candidates of the upcoming one-party and stage-managed election remind of the famous Aladdin's lamp in the Arabic fairytale."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rizvi also said the ruling party leaders amassed a mountain of wealth and a fleet of cars with the touch of Awami League's magic stick. "The ministers who had an annual income below one lakh in their affidavits 10 years back now own crores of taka."

Rizvi said the ministers, MPs of the "vote-robbing" regime and the ruling party leaders have amassed huge wealth and cash in the last 15 years. "Their wives, children and in-laws have also become unusually rich."

He also said the ruling party leaders still showed very little wealth of their original assets in the affidavits they submitted to the Election Commission to contest the forthcoming national election. "They didn't mention their ill-gotten money, second homes abroad and the money they siphoned off abroad in their affidavits."

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: YRF Entertainment

The Railway Men: Tales from a tragedy about individuals thwarting a catastrophe  

1h | Features
Employees need to be recognised for their work, they need to be backed up with necessary resources to do their jobs properly, and a good work environment is a must if you want to motivate them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How (not) to motivate your employees

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi universities should consider liberal arts education

4h | Pursuit
Construction workers at the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project. As many megaprojects have now been completed or are nearing completion, thousands of such workers now find themselves out of a job. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Where do construction workers go once megaprojects are finished?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

1h | TBS World
Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

2h | TBS Economy
Kim Jong-Un tries to take luxury cars to North Korea via Bangladesh!

Kim Jong-Un tries to take luxury cars to North Korea via Bangladesh!

3h | TBS World
Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

Mastercard forecasts 7.3% inflation in 2024

6h | TBS Economy