Rowshan Ershad shifted to ICU

Politics

She was admitted to CMH on Saturday night as she was suffering from breathing complications

Jatiya Party's Senior co-vice chairperson Rowshan Ershad has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital (CMH) with breathing complications on Monday.

"Rowshan Ershad is not infected with Covid-19. But her oxygen level dropped," Jagonews reports quoting her personal secretary Mamun Hasan.

She was admitted to CMH on Saturday night as she was suffering from breathing complications.

Rowshan Ershad, who has been suffering from numerous health complications for long time, was also admitted to CMH on 29 April previously.

