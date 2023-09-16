Road march will continue till government steps down: Mirza Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
16 September, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 06:48 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks as the chief guest at the beginning of the party’s Youth Road March in front of the party’s office in Rangpur city’s Grand Hotel intersection on Saturday (16 September). Photo: TBS
The road march started by the BNP will only end when the government is toppled, said the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a march today (16 September) in Rangpur.

Speaking as the chief guest at the beginning of the party's Youth Road March in front of the party's office in the city's Grand Hotel intersection, Fakhrul said there would be no more elections under this government as it holds polls where people are robbed of their franchise.   

At the march organised by the Jubo Dal, Swechasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal, Fakhrul brought up the 2014 elections, where he claimed the people of Rangpur could not vote.

"In the 2018 election, the voting was done the night before. Elections can no longer be held under a government in which two consecutive elections were rigged and people could not vote," he said.

BNP leaders and activists joined the party’s Youth Road March in front of the party’s office in Rangpur city’s Grand Hotel intersection on Saturday (16 September). Photo: TBS
The BNP leader also emphasised that it wasn't just the BNP, but all the political parties of Bangladesh had decided that there would be no elections under this government.

"Our demand is very clear. You [Sheikh Hasina] must resign immediately. The people of this country don't want to see you in power anymore," he said, demanding the parliament be dissolved and the elections be held under a non-partisan neutral government. 

"A new Election Commission should be formed. Because under your government, no Election Commission will be able to conduct elections properly.

"If we can go to the elections under a non-partisan neutral government then we will be elected and form the national government…"

