Rizvi terms MoFA 'modern day razakars' over its statement on BNP

Politics

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 12:30 pm

A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi criticised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFa) statement that blamed the BNP and its allies for the ongoing violence and sabotage in the country.

"The foreign ministry is acting as a collaborator of the government. They stood against the people of Bangladesh and descended into the role of modern-day Razakars," he said after distributing leaflets as part of BNP's non-cooperation movement in the capital's Uttara today (22 December).

Rizvi said, "Even though the people of Bangladesh have rejected this one-sided dummy election, we saw yesterday [21 December] that the MoFA was promoting on social media that BNP and its allies are obstructing Bangladesh's elections"

MoFA, in a Facebook post on 21 December, alleged BNP and their allies to intensifying their efforts to enforce a blockade, aimed at "creating significant impediments" to the upcoming election.

"This strategic move by the BNP has led to a disturbing increase in vandalism and arson attacks across the country. Their supporters have engaged in these destructive acts to instil panic and exert undue pressure on the government to concede to their controversial demands," the MoFA social media post reads.

It also termed the train derailment near Bankharia, Gazipur, on 13 December and the fire on Mohanganj Express on 19 December as direct consequences of BNP blockades and hartals.

"The actions of the BNP-Jamaat coalition extend beyond political turmoil; they have caused physical harm to citizens and extensive damage to government property," the MoFA social media post read.

In Uttara today, Rizvi also said, "Apart from the Awami League and its allies, nearly 63 popular political parties in the country have boycotted this election of mockery.

"The government has created an atmosphere of terror across the country by using state power to file false cases and arresting opposition leaders," he added.

"Nearly 2 crore BNP leaders and workers are now homeless. Killings and torture of leaders and workers are ongoing even inside prisons. This election is not being recognised domestically and internationally. In such a situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is acting as a broker for the illegal government," he added.

Earlier on 20 December, the BNP announced a non-cooperation movement against the government, calling upon the party's leaders and activists not to appear in court over any case.

Rizvi urged the people not to cooperate with the government by suspending payment of taxes, and water, gas and electricity bills.

He also called on voters to boycott the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections slated for 7 January.

Calling for a countrywide dawn-to-dusk blockade on 24 December in a separate virtual press briefing later in the day, Rizvi said the party would organise campaigns supporting its non-cooperation movement on 21, 22 and 23 December.

Following the BNP's announcement of the movement and blockade, the Jamaat-e-Islam also announced its solidarity with the BNP's political programmes.

