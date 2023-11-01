Rizvi takes to streets demanding BNP leaders' release

BNP Senior Joint Secretary Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has taken to the street this morning in the capital’s Rampura area on the second day of the party’s blockade on 1 November. Photo: TBS

BNP Senior Joint Secretary Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has taken to the street this morning in the capital's Rampura area on the second day of the party's blockade protesting against the recent arrests of party leaders.

"Our movement is the people's movement. A movement to restore democracy and [people's] rights. It cannot be suppressed by threats, killings and repression. This time, the BNP leaders and activists will return home after establishing rights of the people," said the BNP leader while speaking at the blockade.

Earlier on 29 October, the BNP and allied organisations announced a three-day nationwide blockade.

Rizvi said the blockades were organised to protest against the arrests of the party leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas and others, the attacks on the 28 October citywide rallies and the killing of numerous party activists.