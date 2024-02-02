Rizvi protests Russian ambassador dismissing BNP's claims about election

The BNP has protested against the statement of Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytsky, who dismissed the allegations made by the BNP, affirming that the citizens of Bangladesh democratically elected the government under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"It has come to our attention that the Ambassador of Russia has termed the BNP statement 'misleading and false' regarding Russia's role in the 12th National Assembly Elections. He also claimed that 41.8% of the people of the country cast their votes, and most of them voted for the Awami League and brought them to power," BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a statement today (2 February).

BNP spokesperson Rizvi said the ambassador's "unwarranted and pro-Awami speech" has hurt the democratic sentiments of the people of Bangladesh.

"All Bangladeshi citizens outside the Awami League's political circle have lost their rights and freedom and are subjugated in their own country. For the last 15 years, people of every class and profession have suffered discrimination, injustice, and oppression due to the corruption, misrule, and repression the anti-people government has carried out," he added.

Rizvi said the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and the democratic world are the same. "That common goal is to ensure democracy, good governance, human rights, and prosperity in Bangladesh through an elected and accountable government," he said.

The BNP leader said, "It is the expectation of the freedom-loving people of the country that Russia, India, China, or any other country will not unduly support the anti-people misrule of the fascist Sheikh Hasina government.

"Bangladesh and Russia have long established friendly relations based on business, trade, knowledge and other bilateral interests. BNP believes that long-term diplomatic success lies in building friendship bridges between the two countries' peoples. Therefore, BNP is calling on Russia to show due respect to the democratic values, spirit of freedom, and great sacrifice," Rizvi urged.

"The United States agreed that the election was not fair and free. Apart from concerns over the arrest of thousands of opposition political activists and reports of various election day irregularities, they also expressed dismay at the inability of all parties to participate in the elections," said Rizvi.

"On the other hand, the United Kingdom stated that democratic elections, which depend on credible, free, and fair competition, were not met in Bangladesh," he added.

"Canada also expressed dismay that Bangladesh's electoral process has strayed from the principles of democracy and freedom on which Bangladesh was founded. On the other hand, highlighting the importance of free and fair elections, Australia said it was regrettable that the elections were held in an environment where parties could not participate in a meaningful and inclusive environment," Rizvi further said.