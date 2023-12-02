Rizvi leads torch procession in Agargaon ahead of tomorrow's blockade 

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Rizvi Ahmed led a torch procession this evening (2 December) at the capital’s Agargaon ahead of the party’s 48-hour blockade starting tomorrow. Photo: BNP Media Cell

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Rizvi Ahmed led a torch procession this evening at the capital's Agargaon ahead of the party's 48-hour blockade starting tomorrow.

Dr Md. Rafiqul Islam, secretary of BNP's central unit and Vice President of Manikganj BNP Dr Khandkar Bablu were present, among others.

A 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, to press home their one-point demand of holding the upcoming national elections under a caretaker government, will be underway at 6:00am on Sunday (3 December).

Among others, Chhatra Dal leaders Rafizul Hai Rafiz, ABM Mahmud Sardar, Joint General Secretary Tawhidur Rahman Awal, Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP member Nadia Pathan Papon, Rampura's BNP joint convener and former councillor Nilufa Yasmin Nilu, Chhatra Dal Central unit's ex-vice president Tarekur Zaman Tarek joined the procession.

At a virtual press briefing on Thursday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the ninth round of blockade on roads, railways, and waterways which will end at 6:00am on Tuesday (5 December).

Jamaat also expressed its solidarity with the BNP programme in a press release, signed by its acting secretary general ATM Masum, issued right after BNP's announcement.

In November, so far around 20 days were marked by phases of hartals and blockades.

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when opposition demonstrations were marked by clashes, deaths and violence.

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties have been declaring hardline political programmes since then to realise their demands.