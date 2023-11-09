Rizvi leads procession in Uttara to enforce blockade

Politics

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 09:37 am

Related News

Rizvi leads procession in Uttara to enforce blockade

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 09:37 am
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession on the Uttara-Ashulia road at around 8am on Thursday (9 November). Photo: Collected
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession on the Uttara-Ashulia road at around 8am on Thursday (9 November). Photo: Collected

BNP brought out a procession led by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi this morning to enforce the 48-hour nationwide blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and its allied parties.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession on the Uttara-Ashulia road at around 8am on Thursday (9 November).

"People from all walks of life supported BNP's blockade. Today the whole nation is united against bad governance. The government will not be able to stay in power by force," the BNP leader said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At that time they tried to block the adjacent roads.

Bangladesh

BNP / Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

1h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

3h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

3h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

21h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

Now | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

15h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

19h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

20h | TBS Stories