Rizvi leads procession in Uttara to enforce blockade

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession on the Uttara-Ashulia road at around 8am on Thursday (9 November). Photo: Collected

BNP brought out a procession led by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi this morning to enforce the 48-hour nationwide blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and its allied parties.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession on the Uttara-Ashulia road at around 8am on Thursday (9 November).

"People from all walks of life supported BNP's blockade. Today the whole nation is united against bad governance. The government will not be able to stay in power by force," the BNP leader said.

At that time they tried to block the adjacent roads.