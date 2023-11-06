Rizvi leads procession in Dhaka to enforce blockade

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession march and sit-in programme in the capital today to enforce the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties.

The procession march started from Pallima Sangshad in Taltala, Khilgaon at around 7:30am on Monday (6 November.)

Moving towards Khilgaon police station with the procession, BNP leaders and activists blocked the adjacent roads.

"The democratic movement of BNP cannot be suppressed by repression. The morale of the activists cannot be broken by arresting the leaders, remanding them and torturing them. On the contrary, as the torture increases, the leaders and activists are getting stronger and coming down on the streets," Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said.

"The party is united and well organised under the leadership of BNP Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman and the victory of the movement will be assured under his leadership," he added.

He said the ongoing movement will be a success.

"The prime minister and ministers are saying meaningless things after being isolated from the people of Bangladesh and the world. Because they understand that their downfall is imminent," the BNP leader further said.

BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami called for a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning on 5 November to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next general elections under a non-partisan administration. BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a virtual press briefing on 2 November.

Rizvi said the blockade programme will be observed from 6am Sunday to 6am Tuesday across the country. Other like-minded opposition parties, including Jamaat, will observe the same programme.

Besides, both parties will arrange prayers on Friday in mosques after Jummah in memory of "opposition leaders and activists who have been killed" in police firing since 28 October.

Meanwhile, three buses, one minibus and a car were set on fire across the country during first day of the 48-hour blockade.

Around 10:25pm, a minibus of town service was set on fire in the Oxygen area under Bayazid thana of Chattogram on Sunday (5 November); two firefighting units from Bayazid Fire Station reached the scene to put out the blaze

A car was set ablaze around 10:15pm in the capital's New Market area.Two fire fighting units of Palashi Barrack Fire Station are working to douse the blaze.

Miscreants set a Shikor Paribahan bus on fire in capital's Mirpur 11 around 6:58pm.

According to the fire service, two firefighting units from Pallabi fire station rushed to the spot at 7:04pm. They are working to douse the fire.

An Airport-Bangabandhu-Avenue Paribahan bus was set on fire in the capital's Banglamotor around 6:25pm.