Rizvi leads procession in Dhaka to enforce blockade

Politics

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 10:21 am

Related News

Rizvi leads procession in Dhaka to enforce blockade

"The democratic movement of BNP cannot be suppressed by repression," BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 10:21 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession march and sit-in programme in the capital today to enforce the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties. 

The procession march started from Pallima Sangshad in Taltala, Khilgaon at around 7:30am on Monday (6 November.)

Moving towards Khilgaon police station with the procession, BNP leaders and activists blocked the adjacent roads.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The democratic movement of BNP cannot be suppressed by repression. The morale of the activists cannot be broken by arresting the leaders, remanding them and torturing them. On the contrary, as the torture increases, the leaders and activists are getting stronger and coming down on the streets," Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said. 

"The party is united and well organised under the leadership of BNP Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman and the victory of the movement will be assured under his leadership," he added.

He said the ongoing movement will be a success. 

"The prime minister and ministers are saying meaningless things after being isolated from the people of Bangladesh and the world. Because they understand that their downfall is imminent," the BNP leader further said.

BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami called for a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning on 5 November to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next general elections under a non-partisan administration. BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a virtual press briefing on 2 November.

Rizvi said the blockade programme will be observed from 6am Sunday to 6am Tuesday across the country. Other like-minded opposition parties, including Jamaat, will observe the same programme.

Besides, both parties will arrange prayers on Friday in mosques after Jummah in memory of "opposition leaders and activists who have been killed" in police firing since 28 October. 

Meanwhile, three buses, one minibus and a car were set on fire across the country during first day of the 48-hour blockade.

Around 10:25pm, a minibus of town service was set on fire in the Oxygen area under Bayazid thana of Chattogram on Sunday (5 November); two firefighting units from Bayazid Fire Station reached the scene to put out the blaze

A car was set ablaze around 10:15pm in the capital's New Market area.Two fire fighting units of Palashi Barrack Fire Station are working to douse the blaze.

Miscreants set a Shikor Paribahan bus on fire in capital's Mirpur 11 around 6:58pm.

According to the fire service, two firefighting units from Pallabi fire station rushed to the spot at 7:04pm. They are working to douse the fire.

An Airport-Bangabandhu-Avenue Paribahan bus was set on fire in the capital's Banglamotor around 6:25pm.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / blockade / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

1h | Panorama
Sheuly Begum, in her mid-50s, said she lives in constant fear of either incurring a loss or her small roadside stall (located in Naya Paltan) being damaged. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

The lives of small vendors around political hotspots of Dhaka

1h | Panorama
Rohingya refugees stand outside their makeshift camps on the outskirts of Jammu, India in March 2021. Rohingya women refugees are easy targets for exploitation and human trafficking. Photo: AP

Kashmir: Rohingya refugee women lured by trafficking gangs

56m | Panorama
When the iconic K20A Type R engine was installed in the rare Civic EF hatchback, it was the only project of its kind and is very rare even to this date. Photos: Akif Hamid

The Honda Civic EF K20A Type R Project

20h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

14h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

13h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

15h | TBS Today
Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

19h | TBS World