Rizvi leads BNP's 'stick procession' in capital

"Today there are two factions in the country. One is for truth and justice, for people's right to vote and freedom of expression. The other is for money laundering and looters, for taking away people's rights. We who are on the side of justice will be victorious. It is inevitable," Rizvi said

Ruhul kabir Rizvi led a procession on 5 January Photo: TBS
Ruhul kabir Rizvi led a procession on 5 January Photo: TBS

BNP and its affiliates brought out a stick procession in the capital led by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

They marched in the capital's Karwan Bazar area calling on the people to boycott the national election on Friday (5 January).

"Today there are two factions in the country. One is for truth and justice, for people's right to vote and freedom of expression. The other is for money laundering and looters, for taking away people's rights. We who are on the side of justice will be victorious. It is inevitable," Rizvi said during a brief speech following the procession. 

"People will not accept illegal elections," he added.

The BNP leader called on the countrymen to boycott the elections.

BNP announces 48hr hartal for Saturday, Election Day

BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Youth Affairs Secretary Mir Newaz Ali Newaz, Central Executive Committee member and former MP Salim Reza Habib, Chhatra Dal Central Joint General Secretary Doctor Tauhidur Rahman Awal among others were present at the procession.

Yesterday, the BNP announced a 48-hour hartal from Saturday morning in protest of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls.

The opposition party and its allies will observe the hartal programme from Saturday 6am to Monday 6am.

The opposition party had also announced countrywide processions and mass contact campaigns for Friday.

 

