Rizvi calls on people to back non-cooperation movement, boycott polls 

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributed leaflets in the capital's Elephant Road and Bailey Road areas on 21 December. Photo: TBS

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has called upon the countrymen to actively participate in the opposition' "non-cooperation movement" and boycott the upcoming national polls scheduled for 7 January.

Addressing the public today after distributing leaflets in the capital's Elephant Road and Bailey Road areas, Rizvi questioned the government's courage, urging them to conduct the election under a neutral government to ensure a fair process.

He criticised the ruling Awami League, stating that their candidates would lose in a genuinely democratic and neutral election.

Rizvi strongly condemned the recent speech by AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Sylhet, saying that the government's use of state power to hold one-sided elections was unacceptable to the people.

"The government is trying to stay in power by conducting a one-sided election. But this election will not be acceptable to anyone at home and abroad. It is not an election; it is a fraud and a joke with the people," Rizvi said.

The BNP leader, along with other party members, announced the non-cooperation movement, urging leaders and activists listed in cases not to appear in court on Wednesday and calling for a countrywide dawn-to-dusk blockade on 24 December.

Rizvi also appealed to returning officers and polling agents to refrain from discharging duties during the elections.

Speaking about the alleged mismanagement of the country's finances, Rizvi warned citizens about the safety of depositing money in banks, accusing the government of looting the majority of the country's money through the banking sector.

The BNP alleges a range of injustices, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, politically motivated cases, and arrests since the current ruling party came to power in 2009.

The party claims that millions of voters have been unable to cast their votes, and thousands of leaders and activists have been arrested.

In another development, the 12-party alliance has also initiated a non-cooperation movement against the government.

It called for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the formation of a non-party caretaker government, and the release of all opposition detainees, including Begum Khaleda Zia.

Shahadat Hossain Selim, the spokesperson for the 12-party alliance, highlighted the public's loss of faith in the government's governance and the necessity for a change in leadership.