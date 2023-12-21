Rizvi calls on countrymen to make BNP's non-cooperation movement successful, boycott election

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called on the countrymen to boycott the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections and make the non-cooperation movement called by the party a success.

"If you [government] have so much courage, why don't you hold the election under a neutral government? Because if the people get the chance to vote, your [Awami League] candidates will lose," he said after distributing leaflets calling for partaking in the party's non-cooperation movement in the capital's Elephant Road and Bailey Road areas on Thursday (21 December).

At that time, Rizvi strongly criticised the speech given by AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday in Sylhet about BNP's acting chairman, Tarique Rahman.

"There is nothing to brag about using the state power to hold dummy elections. The people rejected such one-sided elections," the BNP leader said.

"The government is trying to stay in power by conducting a one-sided election. But this election will not be acceptable to anyone at home and abroad. It is not an election, it is a fraud and a joke with the people," Rizvi also said.

BNP central executive committee member Mahbubur Rahman, Chhatra Dal central joint convener Dr Touhidur Rahman Awal, Mastyajibi Dal member secretary Abdur Rahim, former Chhatra Dal leader Mahbub and others were also present.

BNP announced a non-cooperation movement against the government, calling upon the party's leaders and activists not to appear in court over any case yesterday.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the movement on behalf of the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman at a virtual press briefing.

He also called on voters to boycott the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections slated for 7 January.

Urging returning officers and polling agents to refrain from their duties during the elections, the BNP leader said, "Do not go to polling stations, do not play games with elections. The list of those who will become MPs in the next elections has already been fixed."

Addressing citizens, Rizvi said, "The government has looted the majority of [the country's] money through the banking sector. So, think about whether it is safe to deposit money in the bank."

Explaining the reason for launching the non-cooperation movement, Rizvi said, "Sheikh Hasina's fascist government has seized all the rights of people, including fundamental rights, human rights, voting rights, right to protest. The freedom, sovereignty, and existence of the country are under threat today.

"The BNP, along with all the patriotic political parties of the country, is fighting to get people their rights back in this terrible, uncertain and dark time.

"There is a plot to make Bangladesh a satellite state of another country. On 7 January, autocrat Sheikh Hasina plans to seal her stay in power through yet another bogus one-sided dummy election."

Calling for a countrywide dawn-to-dusk blockade on 24 December in a separate virtual press briefing later in the day, Rizvi said the party would organise campaigns in support of its non-cooperation movement on 21, 22 and 23 December.

Following the BNP's announcement of the movement and blockade, the Jamaat-e-Islam also announced its solidarity with the BNP's political programmes.

When asked about arrested BNP men not appearing in court, BNP Joint Secretary General Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon told The Business Standard, "BNP leaders and activists accused in false cases will not appear in court from now on, bail will be sought for the jailed activists including senior leaders, and the arrested leaders will not appear in court as part of the non-cooperation movement. Pro-BNP lawyers will only go to court on cases to free jailed leaders."

The BNP claims that since the current ruling party came to power in 2009, some 2,687 persons have become victims of extrajudicial killings by law enforcement agencies, along with at least 675 documented instances of enforced disappearances.

Over 138,500 politically motivated cases have been launched against 50 lakh members of the BNP and other democratic parties. Since the grand rally on 28 October, over 22,000 leaders and activists have been arrested and 21 party men have been killed. The total number of inmates in jail is almost 2.5 times the capacity, even as the spree of arrests continues, claimed the party.

The party also claimed that around four crore voters out of a total of 12 crore could not cast their votes since 2009.

The BNP's Legal Affairs Secretary Barrister Kayser Kamal at a press briefing on 18 December claimed that a total of 1,249 party leaders and activists have been sentenced to various terms of imprisonment in 79 cases in the last 14 weeks.

He also alleged that Awami League men and police conduct joint attacks and home raids, involving gunfire, hacking, and cocktail bombs, resulting in the displacement of millions of activists.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.